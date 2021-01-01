Any operation in a normal video editor
requires you to re-encode the whole file
which can take hours and you will
gradually lose quality every time a file is processed.
LosslessCut will do the same in seconds without losing quality
LosslessCut simply cuts the data stream and directly copies it over.
I believe software should be available to everyone, and LosslessCut will always be free for anyone to use and look at the code.
If LosslessCut brings you value, please consider supporting my continued work by purchasing it from your favorite store, or support me by donating.
Why is it not free on the App Stores but free on GitHub?
I initially only released LosslessCut as a direct download from GitHub, as an unsigned/untrusted exe/binary file download. People were complaining that it's hard to download/install the unsigned exe file, as they need to go through these dialogs saying that this file is a threat to your computer, and anti-virus complaining about executables downloaded from the internet. Some wanted a way to automatically update the app when new versions are out. This can both be achieved by downloading through the MS and Apple App Store. Microsoft charges money for signing binaries and a yearly fee for publishing to the Microsoft Store. Therefore I decided I can sell it in the MS Store for those who want to support my continued work and want to have the benefits it gives, while at the same time providing more experimental unsigned downloads as usual. Of course anyone is also free to build LosslessCut from source code.